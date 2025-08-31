KDA avenue turns into a garbage dumping ground

KDA avenue, one of Khulna city's busiest and most developed roads, has long been blighted by an ongoing problem -- it has served as an open garbage dumping site for the past 15 years.

Every day, thousands of residents, commuters, students, and business owners endure the stench and pollution caused by the rotting garbage. The foul odour stretches from Shibbari Mor to MM City College, affecting at least 100,000 people who traverse the area daily.

The affected stretch is lined with commercial establishments, over a dozen banks, high-rise buildings, more than fifteen clinics and diagnostic centres, a private university and hospital.

Garbage is brought in continuously throughout the day, often by vans operated by NGOs, and dumped by the roadside. The city corporation trucks collect the waste three times daily, but the ever-increasing volume often spills onto the road, worsening the stench and causing traffic jams.

"It has become a part of our daily life," said a local shopkeeper, Touhid Tuhin. "We hold our noses and keep going… Nothing changes."

Abu Mollah, who runs a tea stall right opposite the dumping site, said, "Nobody wants to sit near this stench. KCC doesn't clean regularly. When it rains, the situation gets worse."

According to the conservancy department of KCC, the corporation currently collects around 800 tonnes of the 1,200 tonnes of household waste generated daily in Khulna.

Much of it is dumped in open spaces, alleged locals. Waste from 26 Secondary Transfer Stations (STS) is often seen scattered around those plants.

To address this crisis, KCC has initiated a modern waste-to-energy project at Shalua in Dumuria upazila, around 15 kilometres from the city. Once completed, the facility will process 375 tonnes of waste daily and generate 15 tonnes of bio-fertiliser, 300 kilowatts of electricity, and 5,000 litres of diesel, said officials.

The Tk 52.70 crore project under the Local Government Engineering Department is being funded by the Asian Development Bank. However, progress on the plant has been slow. Only 70 percent work has been completed after two deadlines.

According to KCC officials, a key hurdle is the lack of available land for constructing new STSs in strategic areas such as PTI Mor, Zilla School, Boyra, and Nirala Mor.

"We have no funding issues," said Md Anisur Rahman, a waste management officer at KCC. "But we can't build STS facilities without land. If these are established, there will be a major improvement in the city's waste management."

Rafiqul Islam, a KCC worker, said waste from wards 19 and 20 is dumped at KDA Avenue daily until 3:30pm. "We used to dump on both sides of the road. Now it's confined to one side."

Garbage van driver Sheikh Shafique Ahmed said, "We dump waste here in three shifts."

Contacted, Kohinur Jahan, executive magistrate and chief conservancy officer, said, "This is an important part of the city. Under one of our projects, we have already started work on nine new Secondary Transfer Stations, of which three have been completed.

"As part of this initiative, we planned to set up an STS in this location under Ward-19. However, due to strong opposition from locals, it was not possible. Even so, we are continuing our efforts to find a suitable nearby location to establish the plant."