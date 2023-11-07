KCC unveils Tk 1,083cr budget

Khulna City Corporation announced a Tk 1,082.99 crore budget for fiscal year 2023-24 yesterday.

Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque announced the budget at the Shaheed Altaf Auditorium of the city.

The proposed budget estimates revenue expenditure at Tk 196.5 crore, while development spending from government allocations and development partners is estimated at roughly Tk 736 crore.

While announcing the budget, the city mayor highlighted the key features of the budget and said no new tax has been imposed in the budget this time as well.

The budget focuses on development. It emphasises development of roads and drainage management, waste management, dengue prevention, improvement of people's living standards, and modernisation of KCC departments, Khaleque said.