KCC services in a shambles

Mayor, councillors on the run

A deserted councillor’s office in Mujgunni area (ward-9) of Khulna city. Most of the councillors’ offices in the 31 wards of Khulna City Corporation have remained locked following a spree of vandalism and looting after Sheikh Hasina’s resignation on August 5. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Most of the councillors' offices in the 31 wards of Khulna City Corporation have remained locked following a spree of vandalism and looting after Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5.

KCC Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khaleque, along with most ward councillors, have gone into hiding.

The absence of the mayor and councillors has led to a near-complete standstill of city services. Residents are struggling to obtain necessary certificates and documents.

On Monday morning, the office of the ward 9 councillor in Mujgunni was found padlocked. Councillor Md Mahfuzur Rahman Liton has been unavailable since August 5.

Inside the office, a few individuals were seen cleaning up dirt and broken glass, with the office secretary supervising the efforts.

This scene is echoed across the city, with almost all councillors unavailable and most staffers not reporting to work.

"I came to correct my son's birth certificate but couldn't get it done because Councillor Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed Prince did not come to the office," said Abdur Rob, a resident of ward 6.

Imamul Haque Masuk, another resident, shared a similar plight.

He visited both the ward 9 councillor's office and the mayor's office to obtain an inheritance certificate but failed to do so.

"I need to settle this urgently before I leave for Italy next week," he said.

Meanwhile, a few councillors and KCC officials were seen doing their best to restore some sort of normalcy.

They said waste management operations, which have been halted for several days, will resume soon.

At the ward 27 councillor's office, Jamal Hossain, a staffer, was seen overseeing the immunisation programme for newborns, which was being conducted on the ground floor.

"The ward councillor, secretary, and other officials are not coming to the office. It needs to be open for the immunisation programme, so I am here," he said.

A similar situation was observed at the ward 23 councillor's office on Sir Iqbal Road.

An employee said Councillor Imam Hasan Chowdhury is still in the area and is patrolling nightly to ensure residents' safety.

Mayor Khaleque's six-storey residence in ward 22 was seen completely destroyed.

Shaukat Ali, a KCC employee, said, "The mayor has not returned yet. All the belongings have been looted. Only debris remains."

Lashkar Tajul Islam, chief executive officer of KCC, acknowledged that city dwellers have been facing significant challenges due to the suspension of KCC services in the absence of the mayor and councillors.

"We are exploring different ways to keep the councillors' offices operational," he added.