Kazal sent on a four day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed pro-BNP lawyer Ruhul Quddus Kazal on a four-day police remand in connection with a case filed over Friday's violence centring the Supreme Court Bar Association election.

He was the secretary candidate of the pro-BNP platform in the polls.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury passed the order after investigation officer Abul Kalam Azad, inspector of the Detective Branch (DB), produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer, said a court police. Kazal was arrested on Saturday near his Purana Paltan chamber.

On Friday, assistant attorney general Saifur Rahman Siddique Saif, who was assaulted centring the polls violence, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station naming independent candidate Nahid Sultana Juthi, Kazal and 18 others.

On Saturday, another Dhaka court placed five lawyers -- Kazi Bashir Ahmed, Osman Chowdhury, Tushar, Tariqul and Sumon -- on a three-day remand after they were produced before it with a five-day remand prayer.

The vote counting in the two-day SCBA election was halted on Friday following an altercation due to alleged interference from a group of outsiders on behalf of a candidate. They attacked some lawyers who were present at the polling centre. A lawyer suffered injuries and other lawyers, including candidates and members of the election subcommittee, left the SCBA premises amid a tense situation.