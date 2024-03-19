Kazal denied bail in case over violence

A Dhaka court yesterday denied bail to pro-BNP lawyer Ruhul Quddus Kazal in connection with a case filed over the violence during Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election on March 8.

Judge Mohammad Morshed Alam of the Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court-6 passed the order after a petition was filed with the court seeking bail, Masud Ahmed Talukder, defense lawyer for Ruhul Quddus Kazal, told The Daily Star.

On March 14, another Dhaka court sent Kazal, who was the secretary candidate in SCBA polls, to jail after investigation officer Abul Kalam Azad, inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police, produced him before the court on completion of a four-day remand.

Kazal was placed on remand in the case on March 10.

On March 8, Assistant Attorney General Saifur Rahman Siddique Saif, who was assaulted centring the polls violence, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station naming independent candidate Nahid Sultana Juthi, Kazal and 18 others.

On March 9, Kazal was arrested from near his Purana Paltan chamber in the capital.