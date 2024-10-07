Kawkhali Health Complex: Project in limbo due to court stay order

The construction work of Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex in Pirojpur has remained stalled for a long time after the contractor filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the Health Engineering Department's decision to cancel his work order.

The contractor firm, Kohinoor Enterprise, got the work order on July 24, 2022 for the work to upgrade the six-storied 50-bed health complex and four other buildings for accommodation of doctors and nurses on condition of completing the work within 11 months.

After the contractor failed to complete it within the stipulated deadline, the HED cancelled the work order.

Challenging the HED's decision, the contractor filed a petition with HC in April this year, also seeking permission to complete the work. The HC issued a stay order on the construction work till December this year.

A significant portion of the construction work remains incomplete, as the contractor could build barely the structure of three buildings and only the underground foundation of the hospital building.

At present, the hospital provides emergency treatment at an abandoned building while outdoor and indoor services are being given at two remote other buildings.

The services are largely inadequate due to the incomplete infrastructures, depriving around one lakh people from five unions under the upazila of proper medical facilities.

Even though the hospital has arrangement for 31 beds for patients, it is only on paper as only 15 patients can be admitted there, that too both male and female patients in the same ward.

"The beds, space and toilets are inadequate and not properly managed for the patients," said Khadija, relative of a patient at the hospital.

"My bed is in front of the toilet, due to which I have to bear the bad odour from it all the time," said Md Shahidul Islam, a patient admitted there.

Razib Kumar Shil, another patient, urged for steps to complete the construction works for ensuring better service to patients.

The hospital also rues an acute shortage of doctors and staff.

"There are only three doctors against nine posts at the hospital. We have to move between the remote buildings throughout the day to serve the patients. And we don't get any leave even when it is necessary," said Sagarika Roy, assistant surgeon at the hospital.

Contacted, Mohammad Afsar, executive engineer of HED in Pirojpur, said HED cancelled Kohinoor Enterprise's work order as they failed to complete the work within deadline.

"The HC stayed the construction work till December after the contractor filed a petition with the court challenging the HED's decision. Steps will be taken in this regard after getting the final decision from the court," the official added.