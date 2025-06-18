Kaun cultivation on the verge of oblivion

Market incentives dry up amid shift to high-yield crops

Kaun (foxtail millet), a resilient and nutrient-dense grain, used to be a dietary staple in the shoal regions of northern Bangladesh.

Farmers in the remote shoal areas of Kurigram and Lalmonirhat cultivated the grain in an agrarian tradition that has endured for centuries.

However, with cultivation of more commercially viable crops gaining ground in the region, farmers are abandoning kaun cultivation in recent times.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension's data, kaun cultivation has dropped drastically to just 65 hectares in 2025 in the region -- 60 hectares in Kurigram and a mere five hectares in Lalmonirhat – from 420 hectares last year. In contrast, it used to be cultivated on a staggering 20,000 hectares even two decades back. The croplands that once rippled with golden kaun are now being used to cultivate paddy, maize, sweet pumpkin, and other commercially viable crops.

Kaun is a drought-tolerant, low-input crop that has been integral to the food habits of shoal dwellers, especially during times of flood or food scarcity. It requires less water and chemical inputs than paddy and has traditionally been an alternative to rice, particularly among the poor.

However, for today's farmers, economic viability trumps tradition.

"Decline in kaun cultivation represents more than just a change in cropping patterns -- it's the erosion of a rural food heritage. For many char [shoal] communities, growing kaun was not only a livelihood but a part of identity," said Abdullah Al Mamun, deputy director of DAE in Kurigram.

"If the current trend continues, kaun may no longer be cultivated in the shoals within a decade," he warned.

With rising production costs, labour shortages, and changing consumer preferences, kaun's once-central role is fading. Many farmers now see it as a crop of the past, no longer fit for the future.

"Kaun doesn't bring profit," said Nazrul Islam, a farmer from Char Bamandanga in Kurigram's Nageshwari upazila. "Last year I cultivated kaun on five bighas of land, this year on only one bigha. We get 4-6 maunds of grains per bigha, and each maund sells for 1,200-1,300 takas. The cost is about 2,500 takas per bigha. It's simply not worth it," he added.

"In the past, we didn't grow much paddy due to flood risks," recalled Badiar Rahman from Char Jatrapur in Kurigram Sadar. "So kaun was our staple. Now we cultivate hybrid paddy and high-yield maize. Nobody consumes kaun anymore."

Kaun's nutritional benefits -- being rich in fibre, iron, and protein -- are not lost on the older generation, unlike modern consumers. "We used to eat kaun porridge regularly. It gave us strength. But now, we've forgotten the taste," said Badiar.

Bimal Chandra Roy, a farmer from Char Rajpur in Lalmonirhat, said, "I once grew kaun on 8-10 bighas. Now I grow sweet pumpkin, maize, and BR-28 rice. They bring better yields and easier market access."

At present, kaun's marketability thrives not for human consumption, but as bird feed.

"I collect kaun from farmers and send it to pet markets in Dhaka," said Mamtaz Ali, a trader from Jorgach Bazar in Chilmari. "Now, bird lovers are its main buyers."

Shafiqul Islam, additional director of DAE in Rangpur, opined that kaun's drought-resistance and low-input nature make it an ideal crop in a time of climate change.

"Yet, without policy intervention or market incentives, farmers remain unwilling to continue its cultivation," he added.