Kashimpur High Security Central Jail superintendent withdrawn

Kashimpur High-Security Central Jail Senior Jail Superintendent Subrata Kumar Bala has been withdrawn in connection with the escape of 209 prisoners.

New Jail Superintendent Main Uddin was given the charge of the jail this morning, our local correspondent reports quoting Gazipur Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Abul Fateh Mohammad Safiqul Islam.

Earlier on Tuesday, 209 prisoners fled from the Kashimpur high-security prison. Six people including three militants were killed by the prison guards.

Around 11:00am today, Gazipur District Jail Hospital's physician Maksuda told reporters that at least 16 people were injured when the prisoners started the agitation and protest inside the district jail demanding their release. Then, sound of gunshots was heard from outside the jail.

All the 16 injured people were given primary aid at the hospital. Of the injured, 13 are prisoners and three are prison guards, she said.

Jail Superintendent of Gazipur District Jail Anwarul Karim around 12:30pm said, there were unrest in the prison. "However, the situation was brought under control."

The sound of gunshots in Gazipur District Jail scared the common people and pedestrians in the area.