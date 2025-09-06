Karnaphuli Express bogie derails in Brahmanbaria

A bogie of the Chattogram-bound Karnaphuli Express derailed near a railway crossing outside Brahmanbaria Railway Station this afternoon, suspending train operations on the down line.

The derailment occurred around 3:20pm today, shortly after the train departed the station following a scheduled stop, said railway officials.

Shakir Jahan, assistant station master of Brahmanbaria Railway Station, said the "Cha" coach of the train went off the tracks with a loud noise near the crossing, halting traffic on the down line. However, train services between Dhaka and Chattogram, and Dhaka and Sylhet continued through the up line.

He added that the cause of the derailment can be confirmed only after investigation. A rescue train from Akhaura Junction has been dispatched to the site to salvage the derailed bogie.