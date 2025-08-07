Kaptai dam opens all spillway gates by 3ft as lake water continues to rise

Amid rising water levels in Kaptai Lake, the authorities have opened all 16 spillway gates of the Kaptai Dam by 3 feet in the fourth phase to relieve pressure.

Mahmud Hasan, manager of the Karnaphuli Hydropower Plant, confirmed the matter today, saying the water level in the lake has yet to stabilise and continues to rise.

As the lake remains under pressure, water is being released through all the spillways from 11:00pm yesterday at a rate of 3 feet, he said.

This allows 58,000 cusecs of water to drain into the Karnaphuli River every second, he added.

According to data from the hydroelectric plant's control room, the water level in Kaptai Lake currently stands at 108.82 feet. The plant is generating up to 222 megawatts of electricity from five units.

FERRY OPERATIONS ON RANGAMATI-CHANDRAGHONA-RAIKHALI ROUTE HALTED

Meanwhile, strong currents in the Karnaphuli River have forced the suspension of ferry operations on the Rangamati-Chandraghona–Raikhali water route, disrupting movement on the Rangamati–Rajasthali–Bandarban road.

Sabuj Chakma, executive engineer of the Roads and Highways Department in Rangamati, told The Daily Star that ferry services on the Chandraghona-Raikhali route have been halted since 7:30am today to avoid accidents amid the strong river current.

"Ferry operations will resume depending on the river's condition," he said, adding that an alternative route via Rangunia in Chattogram is available for passengers.