Kamal Hossain's palm trees: A green initiative to protect the environment

Farmer in Patuakhali pledges to plant 100,000 palm saplings

While many seek shelter from the harsh coastal weather, 55-year-old Kamal Hossain of Kumirmara village in Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila's Neelganj union can be found planting palm saplings along the roadsides, day in and day out.

Neither the scorching sun nor heavy rain can stop him from his mission to protect the environment and safeguard his community from natural disasters.

Kamal, a paddy farmer, has voluntarily begun planting 100,000 palm (tal) saplings in an effort to restore environmental balance and mitigate the impact of lightning in coastal regions

His initiative, which has drawn widespread praise from locals, involved planting saplings along the fallow land beside various roads and highways.

With no external support and relying solely on his own resources, Kamal has already planted approximately 35,000 palm seeds on the roadside stretch between Alipur Bazar and Chapli Bridge.

He meticulously collected these seeds from different areas and has taken it upon himself to transform barren land into lush greenery.

"I started planting palm saplings three months ago after receiving permission from the Kalapara upazila administration," Kamal said.

"Palm trees are vital not just for preventing natural disasters like lightning but also for preventing soil erosion, improving groundwater levels, and preserving soil fertility. This is why I've taken the initiative."

Already 35,000 seeds have been planted. The rest of the seeds we have stored at home will be planted in different areas in phases, he added.

Kamal's family has been involved in agricultural work in the area for generations. In fact, Kamal has planted a large number of trees in his own house too.

Md Manik, a resident of Chapli Bazar, said, "Palm trees are of great benefit to us."

"We use their leaves and stems for fuel, and Kamal's work planting these seedlings along the roadside is truly commendable," he added.

Omar Ali, another resident, said, "Kamal Hossain, along with a small team, has been planting these seeds with unwavering dedication. His work is a blessing for our community, and we are grateful for his selfless efforts."

Rabiul Islam, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Kalapara said, "Palm trees play a crucial role in protecting the environment, especially in coastal regions. We hope more philanthropists like Kamal Hossain will step forward and contribute to the cause of environmental protection."

Kamal Hossain's initiative is a shining example of how one individual's determination can create lasting change, not only for the local community but also for the broader fight against climate change and environmental degradation.