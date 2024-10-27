Kalurghat Bridge reopens: Sufferings over... finally!

Authorities have opened Kalurghat Bridge to traffic from 10:00am today after the completion of repair works. Photo: Collected

The authorities opened the Kalurghat Bridge on Karnaphuli river in Chattogram to traffic today upon completion of repair works for 15 months.

Local residents have breathed a sigh of relief as the bridge will now ease vehicular movement across the river, mitigating the sufferings of thousands of commuters.

"It feels good that we are now able to cross Karnaphuli directly using the bridge without bearing the hassles of ferry," said Saddam Hossain, a resident of Boalkhali upazila.

The bridge, however, will only allow vehicles below 8 feet in height as per experts' recommendation to prevent risk of the bridge's collapse at several points, said Zishan Dutta, bridge engineer of Bangladesh Railways (eastern zone).

Visiting the bridge , this correspondent observed people were crossing the bridge on different vehicles as well as on foot using the walkway.

"The renovated bridge will ease our sufferings, but a new bridge would have ended the miseries," said Mahbub Alam, 55, a local resident.

The BR began renovation works worth Tk 43 crore on the bridge in August, 2023. Since then, the bridge remained closed for vehicles.

The state agency, however, failed to complete repair works within the stipulated deadline of six months, leaving commuters suffering for long.

The Roads and Highways Department launched a ferry service next to the bridge for vehicles to cross the river as an alternative, but its poor service only added to the commuters' ordeal.

According to the RHD, around 22,000-25,000 commuters from the port city as well as Boalkhali, Rangunia and Patiya upazilas cross the 93-year-old bridge on every working day as of 2022 data.

Meanwhile, the ECNEC approved a project for constructing a new rail-cum-road bridge on Karnaphuli river on October 8, aiming to reduce bottlenecks on Dhaka-Chattagram-Cox's Bazar rail corridor.

The bridge will be constructed at a cost of Tk 1,156.77 crore by December 2030.