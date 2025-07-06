Kalni river In Habiganj: Hundreds displaced as erosion worsens

"I thought, perhaps, I would be able to spend my few remaining days in peace at my late husband's village home. Kalni devoured it all. Only a part of the door now remains," said Suniti Rani Sutradhar, 87, of Badarpur village under Ajmeriganj upazila of Habiganj.

Recently, the elderly woman was having a meal when a crack suddenly appeared on her floor, and moments later, almost the entire house was washed away by the river.

While some neighbours offered her a place to sleep temporarily, Suniti knows she cannot expect them to continue supporting her for long. "Where will I seek shelter at this age?"

At least 500 families across eight villages -- including Kalnipara, Badarpur, Nadipur, Soulari, Manipur, and Sahanagar -- have been displaced due to persistent erosion of the Kalni River over the years. Hundreds of homes, religious institutions, and other establishments have also disappeared.

Locals said the erosion worsened in recent years, particularly intensifying during the monsoon season.

They alleged that despite repeated assurances from the authorities concerned, no sustainable river protection measures have been implemented. Only temporary steps have been taken sporadically, including the dumping of geo-bags in some areas like Soulari, which have had no lasting impact.

"In the past two and a half years, geo-bags were dumped in only a few places, leaving much of the riverbank areas unprotected in the eight villages," said Shankar Sutradhar, a resident of Badarpur.

"We are surviving in a temporary shelter behind someone else's house after our house was lost to erosion," said Sandhya Rani Sutradhar, another victim.

Local union parishad member Md Mohibur Rahman said the matter has been repeatedly reported to the Water Development Board, but no visible action has been taken so far.

According to sources, more than Tk 3 crore was allocated in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscal years for river erosion prevention in Ajmeriganj. Yet, the situation has hardly improved, said locals.

Ajmeriganj UNO Nibhip Ranjan Talukder said, "BWDB informed us that a project has been sent for approval, while emergency measures will be taken if necessary."

Contacted, Shamim Hasnain Mahmud, executive engineer of BWDB in Habiganj, said a project to construct a permanent embankment has been submitted to the Planning Commission. Work will begin once the project is approved and tenders are offered, he added.