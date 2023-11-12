Kali Puja today

Kali Puja or Shyama Puja, the second largest festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, will be celebrated across the country today.

Kali Puja is also called "Deepabali" or "Diwali" -- the festival of lights.

Usually, the worshipping of the goddess of strength, wisdom and enlightenment, is celebrated on the night of Amavasya of the Bangla month of Karthik (October or November).

On the night of the festival, members of the Hindu community light earthen lamps (pradeep) at their houses, temples, and crematoriums in memory of their departed elderly persons.

In the capital, the Shyama Puja will be celebrated at Dhakeshwari Temple, Siddheshwari Kali Temple, Ramna Kali Mandir, Sri Sri Baradeshwari Kalimata Temple, Radha Gobinda Jeo's Thakur Temple, Postogola crematorium, Ramkrishna Mission, Biharilal Jeo's Temple, Gautam Mandir, Ramseeta Mandir, and Shibmandir.

According to religious scriptures, Goddess Kali was born out of the brow of Goddess Durga during one of her battles with demons.

During the battle, Kali was on such a killing spree that she began destroying everything that came into her path. To stop her, Lord Shiva threw himself under her feet. Shocked, Kali stuck out her tongue in astonishment and put an end to her rampage.

The main purpose of the puja is to seek the help of the goddess in destroying evil -- both in the outside world and within human beings.

The largest Kali Puja celebration takes place in Shakhari Bazar, Tanti Bazar in the old part of the city and Mymensingh where mandaps are kept for four to six days.