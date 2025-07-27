Kalapara in Patuakhali: Embankment collapses months after repair

An embankment in the Karamjatala area of Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila, repaired at a cost of Tk 1.5 crore only seven months ago, has partially collapsed into the Rabnabad River following tidal surges over the last two days.

Around 400 feet of the 1.12km embankment, including geo-bags placed to protect it, have been washed away, leaving the remaining section at high risk of erosion, according to locals.

According to the Water Development Board (WDB) office in Kalapara circle, geo-bags were placed between the 13th and 14.120th kilometre of polder 54/A in January this year as part of emergency protection work.

Md Rezaul, a small trader from the area, said, "During the tidal surges on Friday and yesterday, a large portion of the embankment along with the geo-bags was devoured by the river. Now water is entering the croplands. We're terrified that the remaining portion of the embankment will also collapse, putting our homes at risk."

Bidya Ratan Sarker, sub-assistant engineer of the WDB in Kalapara, who was tasked with monitoring the repair work, said the area is extremely vulnerable to high waves from the Rabnabad River.

"Geo-bags were used as an emergency measure. Soil was scarce and had to be brought from distant locations, but the work was done properly. However, the location urgently needs permanent protection using concrete blocks," he said.

Shah Alam, executive engineer of the WDB, echoed the concerns, calling the spot "critical".

"There is little space inside the embankment line. If adequate land and soil are available, an alternative embankment with permanent protection can be constructed. Otherwise, it will be difficult to prevent erosion in the long run. We're assessing the situation and will act as per instructions from higher authorities," he added.