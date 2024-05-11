Kala-azar, filariasis eliminated from Bangladesh

Validates WHO

Bangladesh has successfully eliminated two vector-borne diseases -- Kala-azar and filariasis.

The elimination of both visceral leishmaniasis (Kala-azar) and lymphatic filariasis have been validated by World Health Organization in its latest report.

Titled, ''Global report on neglected tropical diseases 2024'', the report was published on May 5. This is the second series of global reports describing progress towards the 2030 targets set to end neglected tropical diseases (NTD) to attain the sustainable development goals, a road map for NTD 2021–2030.

In October 2023, Bangladesh became the first country to be validated by WHO for eliminating Kala-azar as a public health problem. Previously, in May of 2023, Bangladesh also received validation from WHO for eliminating filariasis.

Prof Kabirul Bashar of the department of Zoology at Jahangirnagar University said female culex mosquitoes can transmit lymphatic filariasis from a sick person to a healthy one. It impairs the lymphatic system and can lead to abnormal enlargement of body parts, causing pain and disability. The disease can even kill a patient, he said.

Prof Mushtaq Hossain, public health expert and former advisor of Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research, said kala-azar usually spreads by the bite of a female sand-fly. When the germs enter the body, it infects red blood cells and starts reproducing there. As a result, red blood cells break down and anaemia occurs, he added.

Kala-azar has been controlled for a long time by involving the public. It is possible to eradicate dengue by controlling Aedes mosquitoes using the same approach, he added

NTDs (neglected tropical diseases) -- mainly prevalent among impoverished communities in tropical areas -- are a diverse group of conditions with devastating health, social and economic consequences. They are "neglected" as they are mostly absent from the global health agenda.

Some of the known NTDs include -- Buruli ulcer, dengue, chikungunya, leprosy, rabies, snakebite, etc.

According to the WHO, an estimated one billion people are affected by NTDs, while 1.6 billion require preventive and curative interventions.

The report also said Bangladesh, India and Indonesia have launched new national strategic plans to eliminate leprosy.

Bangladesh has also finalised a plan for eradication of rabies.