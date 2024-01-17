Kaikaus’s plan to leave WB sparks speculation over his next move

Ahmad Kaikaus, who was appointed as alternate executive director of the World Bank just over a year ago, expressed his desire to leave the position, a development that sparked speculation over his next move.

Several top bureaucrats of the public administration ministry said Kaikaus, former principal secretary to the prime minister, may soon get a key post in the government.

When contacted by The Daily Star, Kaikaus said, "My appointment [to the World Bank] is contractual. I let the government know on January 11 that I want cancellation of the contract. I have yet to receive a reply from the government."

Kaikaus, who lives in the US for his work at the World Bank, travelled to Bangladesh before the election, and is scheduled to return to the US next week.

In December 2022, Kaikaus was appointed as the alternate executive director of the World Bank for three years. Kaikaus was a civil servant with 36 years' experience in policy-making and implementation at central and local levels.

Speculation is rife that the new government may pick Kaikaus for an important position related to economic policymaking.

The appointment or termination of the contract as alternate executive director of the World Bank must be endorsed by the head of the government. That means Kaikaus may be given bigger responsibility in the government, said officials aware of developments.