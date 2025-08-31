Bangladesh
Kader Siddique leaves Bhuiyanpur under police guard amid rising tensions

Photo: Star

Krishak Sramik Janata League (KSJL) President Bangabir Abdul Kader Siddique was escorted out of Bhuiyanpur, Tangail, under police guard yesterday evening following tensions after a rally of freedom fighters.

The rally, organised by the 1971 Kaderia Bahini at Bhuiyanpur Pilot High School ground, turned tense when leaders and activists of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal allegedly beat KSJL activist, also son of the party's upazila president.

The incident occurred as Siddique was leaving the venue.

Eyewitnesses said Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal activists shouted slogans against Siddique near his car before attacking the activist. Siddique then left the area under police protection.

Although Siddique's statement on this matter could not be obtained immediately, local Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal leaders later told journalists that the event was billed as a freedom fighter rally but it was effectively organised with the support of Awami League affiliates.

They accused Siddique of attempting to revive ties with what they described as the "fascist Awami League", vowing to resist such efforts.

Addressing the rally yesterday, Siddique criticised what he called "Pakistani attitudes" among certain groups in Bangladesh, accusing them of disrespecting freedom fighters and "stirring a mob."

