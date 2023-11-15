Jute-laden truck 'torched' in Rajshahi

A jute carrying truck was allegedly set on fire in Rajshahi's Mohonpur upazila early today while it was parked in front of a private jute mill.

The incident took place in front of Jamuna Jute Mill in Mohanpur's Kharail area around 2:30am, said Haridas Mandal, officer-in-charge of Mohonpur Police Station.

A businessman took the truck to the mill earlier in the night, our Rajshahi correspondent reports quoting police.

As the mill was closed at that time, the businessman kept his truck parked in front of the mill.

No one saw how the truck was torched. However, locals managed to douse the fire.

A portion of the jute on top of the truck was burnt, but no major damage to the truck was reported, according to the police.