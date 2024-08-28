Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury appointed BJSC chairman

President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, a judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, as the chairman of Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission (BJSC).

The law ministry issued a gazette notification to this effect yesterday.

BJSC is tasked with selecting candidates for the posts of lower court judges by holding examinations.

The post of BJSC fell vacant after the resignation of then chairman Justice M Enayetur Rahim.