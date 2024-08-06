Justice will be served

Says president about recent killings

President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday urged political parties to restore law and order and stop looting and destructive activities.

"I ask the armed forces to take strict action to protect the lives and properties of the people," the president, also the supreme commander of the Armed Forces Division, told a televised address to the nation.

The Head of State urged everyone to come forward to ensure communal harmony and security for minorities and protect government properties.

He requested everyone to play an effective role in keeping the country's economy, administration, and industries running.

President Shahabuddin assured that educational institutions would soon be opened, subject to discussions with agitating student representatives and teachers.

Besides, he said, those who are involved in the recent killings and violence, will be brought to justice through impartial investigations.

According to the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the current parliament will be dissolved immediately, said the president.

"All offices and courts in the country will start functioning as usual from tomorrow [today]," he added.

President Shahabuddin informed the countrymen that "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has submitted her resignation letter to me today [yesterday] and I have accepted it."

The prime minister's resignation and the situation arising from the quota protests discussed at the Bangabhaban yesterday with the chiefs of the armed forces, leaders of various political parties, civil society representatives, and some coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

At the outset, the president was apprised by the army chief of the overall situation.

At the meeting, a motion was adopted in memory of the victims of the student movement.

Besides, it was decided to form an interim government on an urgent basis.

The president stated that an interim government would be formed in consultation with all parties and stakeholders to hold general elections as soon as possible.

He said all the prisoners, including those detained in the student movement and various false cases, will be released.

He also said compensation would be paid to the families of the victims, and all necessary assistance would be provided for the proper treatment of the injured ones.

The president mentioned that it was unanimously decided to release BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.