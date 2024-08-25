Justice Manik’s condition improving after surgery

The health condition of Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik, who had to undergo a surgery at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital soon after his arrest, has been improving.

Brigadier General Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, the hospital's director, confirmed it to The Daily Star.

After surgery on his left scrotum, he is currently under observation in the post-operative care unit, he said.

In addition to the injury, Justice Manik was also suffering from heart disease and diabetes, the director said adding that a medical board has been formed to monitor his overall health.

Justice Manik was attacked and beaten up by unruly people while being produced before a Sylhet court yesterday.

Manik, a retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, was hospitalised last night shortly after he was sent to the Sylhet Central Jail. Manik later underwent surgery and was placed under post-operative observation.

Manik was detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Friday night from the Dona border in Sylhet's Kanaighat upazila while trying to flee to India.

That night, he alleged that he was robbed and beaten by a group of people at the border.

After he was handed over to Kanaighat Police Station last morning, police produced him to Judicial Magistrate Alamgir Hossain's court, showing him an arrestee under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The court later sent him to jail, said court inspector Jamshed Alam.

Jamshed said that as the arrestee is a retired justice, the jail authority was ordered to provide adequate facilities as per the jail code. The court also ordered treatment for Justice Manik as he informed the court of his illness.

"He is accused in murder cases filed with Dhaka's Lalbagh, Adabor, and Badda police stations. He has also been accused in several other cases," the inspector added.