Justice first, then reforms, then elections: Jamaat nayeb-e-ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer (central) Mujibur Rahman today said the students will no longer allow a repeat of past events, which is why his party is now demanding justice first, followed by reforms and then elections.

Speaking at a rally organised by Jamaat's Bagatipara upazila unit in Natore, he said, "In the past, oppressive regimes claimed, 'it is my vote, I will give it to whoever I want'. But in reality, they acted as if, 'I will not cast mine only, will cast yours, too'. People and students no longer want such elections. They won't let it happen again. That's why we are saying, justice first, then reforms and then elections."

He said that during previous governments people witnessed how the Awami League-led government made a mockery of democracy in the name of elections.

The Jamaat leader said MPs were elected without a vote in 2014 and in 2018, voting was completed the night before the election day while in the 2024 elections, the general public did not even show up at the polling stations.

Mujibur said voters were not needed, in some cases, candidates' relatives cast votes on behalf of others.

"Not only that, in the 2024 elections, candidates were hard to find. They (Awami League) staged the election using dummy candidates."

Mujibur also said Jamaat's leadership must continue their work with greater dedication and sacrifice for the welfare of religion and the country.

He affirmed the party's commitment to fighting for fair elections.

Referring to last year's student protest, he said in the 2024 movement, they heard students chanting "we want justice".

Similarly, Jamaat is working to establish justice, he added.

Mujibur also said, "Over the past 54 years, from 1971 to 2024, we have seen ideologies like nationalism, socialism, and capitalism. None of these brought peace. We believe that only the laws of the Quran can ensure peace in both this life and the hereafter."