Justice Akhtaruzzaman resigns amid inquiry

Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman of the High Court Division has resigned while under inquiry by the Supreme Judicial Council.

A Supreme Court notification today confirmed that he submitted his resignation letter to the president, but did not provide further details.

Akhtaruzzaman was among 12 High Court judges barred from judicial proceedings on October 16 last year.

The action followed mass protests on the SC premises on that day, where protesters, mostly students, demanded the removal of what they called "pro-Awami League fascist judges".

The judges barred from judicial duties included Justices Md Ataur Rahman Khan, Naima Haider, Sheikh Hassan Arif, Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar, Ashish Ranjan Das, Khizir Hayat, SM Maniruzzaman, Khandaker Diliruzzaman, Md Akhtaruzzaman, Shahed Nuruddin, Md Aminul Islam, and SM Masud Hossain Dolon.

Since then, Justice Ataur and Justice Ashish have retired after reaching the age limit of 67, while Justices Khizir and Diliruzzaman have been removed from office following Supreme Judicial Council recommendations.

Justice Shahed resigned earlier during the inquiry process, and Justices Aminul and Masud were not confirmed as permanent High Court judges.