Just a slap on the wrist?

Govt official embezzles Tk 7.35cr, gets a mere demotion

What's the punishment for embezzling Tk 7.35 crore from the government treasury?

Apparently, it's just a little demotion if you are a government official.

The public administration ministry, in a gazette notification on April 4, demoted Promatha Ranjan Ghatak, former Land Acquisition Officer in Madaripur, from senior assistant secretary to assistant secretary. The Daily Star has a copy of this gazette notification.

Promatha provided Tk 7.35 crore of public money as compensation to five individuals in June 2021, for supposedly acquiring their land for the Padma Bridge Project in Madaripur's Magurkhanda area.

However, subsequent investigations by the public administration ministry have shown that these lands never belonged to the five in the first place. Those were all government lands, for which a single penny shouldn't have been paid, as the matter of compensation is out of question.

Promatha was the Land Acquisition Officer in Madaripur from June 2020 to June 2021.

As per the gazette notification, Promatha issued compensation cheques dated back to June 30, 2021, his final working day in Madaripur, despite the power of attorney documents being dated July 11, 2021. It stated he knowingly aided in unlawful withdrawal of Tk 7.35 crore from the government treasury by issuing compensation for recognised government lands with corrupt intentions.

Currently, he is working as the deputy chief (hydrologist) at the National River Conservation Commission.

Promatha's rank was demoted from grade 6 to grade 9 for three years. This action entails that he will not receive any annual increments or promotions during this period.

Contacted, Promatha declined to comment on this matter.

Many senior government officials of the secretariat are asking why Promatha still has a job after being proven corrupt in such an important project as the Padma Bridge.

They said he has only been punished for "misconduct" despite clear evidence of "corruption."

"After three years, this officer will get back to his previous senior rank," according to the gazette notification.

Senior officials said the ministry has been too lenient, only demoting Promatha's rank as punishment.

Under the government's service rules, there are four types of major penalties -- forced retirement, removal from the job, suspension, and demotion to a lower rank. Demotion is considered the lightest punishment.

One joint secretary told The Daily Star, "Corruption is not rare in the administration. But in some cases, even when investigations prove it, exemplary punishment is not given. This is making the administration weaker day by day. The corrupt officials now think they can get away without serious consequences."

Firoz Mia, former additional secretary of Ministry of Public Administration, said, "If corrupt officials are given little punishment in such incidents, they will be further encouraged to engage in corruption."

He said the government servants (Discipline and Appeal) rules in 1985 were quite strict about corruption. There were provisions to force corrupt employees into retirement.

"Since the rules were eased in 2018, corrupt officials have not been subject to significant penalties for their involvement in corruption. This lack of stringent consequences will not yield positive results for the administration," he added.