JUST ex-VC Abdus Sattar sent to jail in graft case

A Jashore court yesterday sent Prof Dr Abdus Sattar, former vice-chancellor of Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST), to jail in a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission in 2023.

Jashore Senior District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam passed the order after rejecting his bail plea.

Earlier yesterday, he surrendered before the court and sought bail in the case.

Prof Sattar was taken into custody after the court's order.

Two others accused in the case -- Abdur Rouf, former deputy director (planning and development) of JUST, and Dr Kamal Uddin, former pro-VC of Islamic University -- are currently out on bail.

ACC public prosecutor Sirajul Islam confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

According to the case statement, Jashore ACC Deputy Director Al-Amin filed the case on August 21, 2023, against Prof Abdus Sattar and two others over allegation of corruption in a recruitment in 2009.

According to the charge sheet submitted following an investigation into the case, Abdur Rouf had applied for the post of assistant director (Planning and Development) of JUST. Although he did not meet the required experiences for the post, the selection board led by Prof Abdus Sattar, then VC of JUST, recommended him first for that post and later for the position of section officer.

Later on, in his capacity as chairman of the university's regent board, Prof Sattar approved Rouf's appointment without issuing an open advertisement. Rouf subsequently rose up the ranks to become deputy director and unlawfully received Tk 61,31,732 in salaries and benefits from October 2009 to June 2022.