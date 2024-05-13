Juri, a river turned into wasteland

The Juri river in Moulvibazar's Juri upazila has transformed into a wasteland over the years due to negligence.

The trans-boundary river originates in the Jampui hills of India's Tripura and enters Bangladesh through the Fultala union of Juri upazila and flows through Hakaluki Haor, eventually falling into the Kushiyara river.

Over time, villages and bazars developed along the banks, ruining its serenity.

"The Bhabaniganj and Kaminiganj markets are situated on opposite banks of the Juri river. None of these markets have any waste disposal systems, not even waste bins. So, all sorts of wastes are thrown into the river. The town's garbage is also dumped along the river's banks, which are washed away by rainwater," said Khursed Alam, a local resident.

Visiting the area recently, this correspondent saw shocking amounts of waste -- including plastic and polythene -- have accumulated there. A number of dead animals were seen floating in the water, producing a putrid stench. A huge pile of garbage was also seen under the bridge on Juri-Fultola road.

"Although polythene was banned in the country in 2002, it is still being used. Rather, use of polythene has risen over the years," said Lutfur Rahman Shahan, an environmentalist.

Dr MA Aziz, professor of zoology department at Jahangirnagar University, said, "Plastic and polythene wastes are non-biodegradable, so these don't mix with soil. It accumulates over time and harms the soil's fertility and pollutes nearby waterbodies. Over time, these break down into smaller particles, which then get consumed by fish and different animals, eventually entering the food chain."

"The polythene wastes dumped in Juri river will flow into the haor areas during monsoons, adversely affecting the haor ecosystem," he added.

Contacted, Lusikanta Hajong, UNO of Juri upazila, said, "The Kaminiganj market is under lease, and its committee has been asked several times by the upazila administration to curb littering. A stricter stance with eviction will be taken if they continue damaging the environment.'

"However, since the Bhabaniganj market is not under lease, its committee cannot be pressured directly," he added.