Jumping into the river a day after her birthday: Body of Gazipur teen recovered

The body of college student Lamia Akhtar, 17, who went missing after jumping from the Trimohani Bridge at the confluence of the Shitalakshya and Sutia rivers in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur, was recovered today -- 27 hours after the incident.

A diving team from Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defence retrieved the body from the same spot around 1:00pm, said Idris Ali, head of the diving team.

Lamia, daughter of Delwar Hossain of Nandia Sangun village in Kawraid union of Sreepur, was a second-year HSC student at Captain Gias Uddin College in Niguari union under Pagla Police Station of Gafargaon upazila.

According to eyewitnesses, Lamia walked alone to the bridge around 10:00am yesterday and stood in the middle for about 10 minutes before suddenly jumping into the river. Local fishermen attempted to rescue her but failed due to the strong current.

Her father, Delwar, told The Daily Star, "It was my daughter's birthday on Tuesday night. We celebrated the day with joy. We don't understand why she did this."

Mawna Fire Service and Civil Defence in-charge Mahmudul Hasan said the Tongi diving team began the rescue operation around 2:30pm yesterday after being informed through the national emergency service 999.

The operation was suspended around 8:00pm due to the strong current and resumed this morning. The body was recovered around noon.