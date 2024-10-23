July violence: 7yr-old shot in the head flown to Singapore

Musa, a seven-year-old who was shot in the head during the violence centring the quota reform protests on July 19, was sent to Singapore yesterday for better medical treatment.

He left from the Dhaka airport on a Singaporean air ambulance, arranged by Channel i under the supervision of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, according to Channel i sources.

Musa, who was shot near his home in the capital's Rampura while he was with his grandmother, has been fighting for his life for the past 94 days.

The child was initially treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later transferred to the intensive care unit at the Combined Military Hospital. He was put on life support there.

The arrangements for the treatment in Singapore were made based on his doctors' advice. He will be admitted to the National University Hospital upon his arrival there, the sources added.