July Victims: HC rule on govt for compensation

The High Court yesterday issued a rule asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to give adequate compensation to the families of the victims who were killed and the persons injured during the anti-discrimination movement since July 16 to August 5.

The HC bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Mubina Asaf issued the rule following a petition filed seeking necessary directives.

Secretaries at the ministries of home, law, and finance, and inspector general of police and deputy commissioner of Dhaka have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable in two weeks.

Md Monir Monna, a businessman from Louhajong upazila of Munshiganj, who was injured in the protests, filed the petition last week.