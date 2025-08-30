July uprising paved way for welfare state

Speakers tell discussion

Bangladesh is at a "critical juncture", with the July uprising opening up new political possibilities to rebuild the country as a welfare state, speakers said at a discussion yesterday.

They said the youths who led the uprising must now prepare to translate those possibilities into public well-being in the long run and remain cautious so that their aspirations are not undermined.

The discussion, titled "July Revolution: Critical Juncture or Another Historical Loop", was part of the two-day Bengal Delta Conference 2025, which began yesterday. The conference is organised by the Dacca Institute of Research and Analytics under the theme "Bangladesh at the Crossroads: Rethinking Politics, Economy, and Geopolitical Strategy" at a city hotel.

"The politics that Bangladesh gave birth to on August 5 is a historically new type of politics," author and philosopher Farhad Mazhar told the discussion.

He said it was the first time that this "new politics" opened up possibilities for structural reforms of state organs.

"The July uprising also created scope for the nation to fight against imperialism and colonialism and to prepare for a long struggle," he added.

Mazhar praised the youths for their role in the uprising, saying they must now understand that no one can diminish or tarnish their achievements.

Moderating the discussion, Bangla Academy Director General Prof Mohammad Azam said post-uprising Bangladesh stands at a historical juncture, with an opportunity to reshape the country as a welfare state.

He said the July uprising was different from previous revolutions in Bangladesh because it underwent "an intellectual journey" and carries greater potential for a "new Bangladesh".

Press Institute Bangladesh Director General Faruk Wasif said the July uprising highlighted the aspiration to build a "new historic bloc" against regional hegemony.

He noted that the youths who led the uprising now find themselves cornered in "the politics of election".

However, he said, those who endured pellets in their bodies need to reorganise, transform themselves, and continue the struggle against regional hegemony and "remnants of internal fascism".

"Until it is done, there will be no victory of the force of the July uprising," he added.

Iftekhar Iqbal, associate professor at Universiti Brunei Darussalam, also spoke.