July Uprising: Jamaat announces 39-day event

Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sun Jun 29, 2025 04:08 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 29, 2025 04:26 AM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Sun Jun 29, 2025 04:08 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 29, 2025 04:26 AM
Staff Correspondent
Sun Jun 29, 2025 04:08 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 29, 2025 04:26 AM
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will hold various programmes from July 1 to August 8, marking the first anniversary of July uprising.

The announcement came from Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar at a press conference at the party's Moghbazar office in Dhaka yesterday.

On July 1, prayers will be offered at all party branches for the martyred and injured; from July 2 to 4, food will be distributed among the destitute; from July 8 to 15, Jamaat leaders will meet the families of victims.

On July 16, Jamaat will hold a discussion and prayer session in Rangpur in memory of Shaheed Abu Sayed.

On July 19, the party ameer will attend a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan.

From July 20 to 24, seminars and symposiums will be held; from July 25 to 28, documentary screenings and cultural programmes will take place; and on July 29 and 30, discussion meetings will be held by women and female students.

Besides, a seminar will be held on August 1, a photo exhibition from August 1 to 3, countrywide processions on August 5, and discussions from August 6 to 8.

