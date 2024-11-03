July Uprising: Govt forms committee for memorial museum

The interim government yesterday announced the formation of a committee to oversee the establishment of the July Mass Revolution Memorial Museum.

Information Adviser Nahid Islam revealed the committee during a press briefing at the Gono Bhaban, according to a press release from the Ministry of Information.

Ebadur Rahman, a curator, teacher, writer, and filmmaker, has been appointed as the committee's convener, while Mahfuz Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser, will serve as joint convener.

The committee includes Mustain Billah, a writer and human rights activist; Jahid Sabuj, a faculty member from the Fine Arts Department at Jagannath University; Nurul Momen Bhuiyan, an anthropology teacher at National University; Tanzim Wahab, a photographer and research director at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy; Sahul Ahmed Munna, writer and researcher; Marina Tabassum, an architect; and senior representatives from several government departments, including the Bangladesh National Museum, Archives and Libraries, and the Department of Archaeology.

One or two student representatives will also join the committee.

The museum is set to memorialise the struggles and victories of Bangladesh over the past 16 years, particularly focusing on the resistance against fascism.

Speaking on the event, Nahid Islam said the museum will preserve artefacts of oppression and victories, while serving as a centre for research.

The museum will be an international landmark, open to visitors from around the world, symbolising the public's resilience and their triumph over authoritarian rule, said Mahfuz Alam.

The committee is expected to begin work on the project later this week, he added.