July uprising: Documentary honours private univ students

A documentary titled "Heroes Without Capes: Private Universities in July" has been produced to commemorate the vital and courageous role played by the students of private universities during the July mass uprising.

The documentary was made under the supervision of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs in order to observe the "Private University Resistance Day", which was yesterday. It highlights the students' bold stance and activism in defence of democracy and justice.

At a time when the previous regime shut down public universities to suppress the movement, students from private universities stepped up and took the lead in the "Complete Shutdown" programme.

Thousands of students from institutions, including North South University, BRAC University, East West University, IUB, UIU, Daffodil, ULAB, UODA, Dhaka International, Primeasia, Stamford, UITS, and many others, formed resistance in areas like Noyanagar, Rampura, Uttara, Badda, Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur in the capital.

Outside Dhaka, students from BGC Trust and Premier University in the New Market area of Chattogram, Varendra University in Rajshahi, and Northern University of Technology in Khulna also actively took part in the movement.

Despite attempts by the then government to suppress the movement through shooting, block raids, arrests and crackdowns, the students remained undeterred.

The documentary pays deep tribute and expresses heartfelt gratitude to the students who were martyred or injured.

It is being recognised as a historic effort to remember and honour the contributions of students from private universities.