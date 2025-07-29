July uprising to be part of constitution

Proclamation likely by Aug 5

The success of the student-led mass uprising in July-August 2024 marks a decisive break from the trajectory of 'Hasinocratic' authoritarianism. FILE PHOTO: AFP

The government is likely to issue the July Proclamation by August 5, in which it will recognise the fall of Awami League regime in the face of a mass uprising last year.

A reliable source told The Daily Star that the government earlier this month sent a draft of the July Proclamation to several political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the NCP and requested feedback.

Based on their responses, a final draft has been prepared and resubmitted to the parties for their final opinions within the next couple of days.

The BNP had proposed that the July Proclamation be annexed as the Fourth Schedule of the constitution. While that demand may not be fully adopted, the proclamation will contain a paragraph recognising the mass uprising as a legitimate transformation of power, the source said.

The NCP supports incorporating the entire proclamation into the constitution's preamble, while Jamaat backs the idea of granting constitutional legitimacy to the July uprising.

According to leaders of the parties involved, the proclamation contains 27 key clauses.

In the first draft sent to the parties, it was mentioned that the Awami League was overthrown under the "leadership" of the Students Against Discrimination, to which the BNP objected.

In the second draft, the term "leadership" was changed with "call".

The proclamation will also acknowledge the struggles of opposition parties, like the BNP and Jamaat, during Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule.

Following BNP's input, the draft proclamation included recognition of the soldiers' uprising on November 7, 1975, and the fifth amendment to the constitution enacted by president Ziaur Rahman's administration in 1979.

Though the first draft proposed abolishing the constitution or rewriting it to reflect the spirit of the uprising, the final version calls for constitutional reforms that safeguard human and civil rights.

It also promises fair elections and justice for enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and corruption under the Awami League rule. The proclamation does not credit any individual or party by name.

The final draft begins with language similar to the preamble of the constitution, stating that Bangladesh achieved independence through the Liberation War in resistance to 23 years of colonial exploitation by Pakistan.

The second clause of the draft mentions the ideals of equality, human dignity, and social justice inspired the Liberation War.

The third clause describes the establishment of one-party BAKSAL rule in 1975. The fourth acknowledges the end of BAKSAL through the soldiers' and people's uprising. The fifth states that the Fifth Amendment of 1979 restored multiparty democracy.

Sixth clause outlines HM Ershad's era of military and autocratic rule. The seventh marks the restoration of democracy in 1991. The eighth identifies the 1/11 regime as a result of both domestic and foreign conspiracies.

Clause 14 condemns the government that seized power through three fraudulent elections and took a stance against the people. Seventeenth details the brutal repression of dissent and ordinary citizens during Hasina's rule. Nineteenth states that the people rose up in response to the Students Against Discrimination's call.

The following two clauses define the interim government as one formed with popular support and later legitimised by the higher courts.

Twenty-third clause commits to the ensuring of free and fair elections in future Bangladesh. The clause after that promises justice for all disappearances, murders, and corruption during the Awami League era.

Clause 25 vows constitutional reforms to fulfil public aspirations and clause 26 formalises recognition of the uprising in the constitution.

Sources say the BNP is expected to hold a Standing Committee meeting soon to finalise its position on the proclamation, while Jamaat is also reportedly set to discuss the matter within its party forum. The NCP is considering submitting its own draft to the government.

Student leaders at the Central Shaheed Minar on December 31 declared that they would unveil the July Proclamation.

However, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus had told them that in the interest of national unity, the government would prepare and issue the proclamation in consultation with all parties involved in the uprising.

The advisory council on May 10 decided to release the July Proclamation within 30 working days.

The government sent a draft of the proclamation to BNP and NCP on July 13. Following the Jamaat's strong protest over being excluded, the party was sent the final draft.