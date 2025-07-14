July uprising anniversary marked with cultural event at Shaheed Minar

A cultural event titled "Mora Jhonjar Moto Uddam", alongside a concert and drone show, was held at the Central Shaheed Minar today as part of a month-long programme commemorating the first anniversary of the July uprising.

The programme was jointly organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, with support from the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Dhaka University.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter, and Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Şen.

Also present were Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Niaz Ahmed Khan, Cultural Affairs Secretary Md Mofidur Rahman, and DU Proctor Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed, along with government officials and embassy representatives.

As part of the daylong programme, the event featured a "July Women's Day" film screening and tributes from families of those martyred or wounded during the uprising.

The programme commenced with the national anthem, performed jointly by vocalists from Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, DU's Music Department, and popular singer Sayan, who later delivered solo performances of several well-known songs.

A documentary produced by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, marking "July Women's Day," was also screened.

The drone show unfolded in two phases: the first visually recounted the events leading up to the July movement, while the second portrayed the mass uprising of July 14, widely seen as the beginning of a transformative political shift.