Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 21, 2024 09:46 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 09:47 PM

July Shaheed Smriti Foundation: Sarjis general secretary, Snigdha CEO

The July Shaheed Smriti Foundation's Executive Council has appointed Sarjis Alam as general secretary and Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdha as chief executive officer, according to a press release issued today.

This decision was made during the council's second meeting.

Sarjis Alam is a key organiser of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, while Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdha is the brother of Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdha, who was killed during the movement.

According to the press release, the July Shaheed Smriti Foundation is a non-political, voluntary, and welfare-oriented non-governmental organization sanctioned by the interim government.

The foundation aims to support the families of the victims of the anti-discrimination student movement and provide treatment and rehabilitation for the injured.

