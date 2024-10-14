July Shaheed Smriti Foundation launches hotline number, website

The July Shaheed Smriti Foundation has launched a hotline to gather information about the victims of the student uprising and has also created a website to keep the public informed about its activities.

The hotline number, 16000, is available daily from 10:00am to 6:00pm, although it will be closed on public holidays, said Muhammad Jasim Uddin, PRO at Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology yesterday.

Additionally, the website -- www.jssfbd.com -- serves as a resource for the public to learn more about the foundation's initiatives and will help preserve the memory of the mass uprising.

Founded on September 10, the July Shaheed Smriti Foundation is led by Dr Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government, as president, with Shaheed Mir Mugdho's twin brother, Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho, serving as secretary.

The foundation aims to support the families of the victims of the anti-discrimination student movement and provide treatment and rehabilitation for the injured.