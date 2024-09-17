July Shaheed Smriti Foundation launched with Tk 100 crore donation from CA's fund

The foundation named "July Shaheed Smriti Foundation" was formally launched today with Tk 100 crore donations received from the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund.

Adviser to Information and Broadcasting Ministry Nahid Islam made the announcement at a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy.

Shaheed Mir Mugdho's twin brother Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho and Adviser Asif Mahmud were also present.

They urged people from all walks of life and people living abroad to come forward and donate for the foundation.

Nahid said they will arrange a one-time allocation and monthly allowances from this fund so that emergency financial needs and treatment costs are met.

Earlier, the foundation was formed with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus as its president and Snigdho as secretary.

Besides, a seven-member executive council has been formed for this foundation.