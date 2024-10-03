‘July revolution may veer off course’

Warns Prof Salimullah

The 1972 constitution did not incorporate the spirit of the Liberation War, said Prof Salimullah Khan yesterday.

He said equality, human dignity, and social justice were not incorporated in that constitution, and the country started heading in the wrong direction after independence, he said.

Meanwhile, there is at least a 50 percent chance that the July revolution also may go in the wrong direction, added Prof Salimullah, a member of the Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee.

For example, no one bothered about the religion, caste, or political affiliation of those who joined the movement, he said, adding, "But now, some have been attacking temples and shrines. If such incidents keep occurring, we will never be able to build a democratic Bangladesh."

He made the remarks at a discussion, titled "What Kind of Dhaka University We Want: Investigation into the Reasons and Solution of the Crisis," held on the DU campus.

Prof Salimullah said the appointment process of a university teacher should be reformed first.

"Good results or degrees are not enough to be a good teacher. There should be teacher training institutes. Also, before becoming a university teacher, one should serve in secondary or higher secondary level institutions for at least two years," he said.

Prof Mohammad Azam, director general at Bangla Academy, said, "The government invests in university teachers by sending them abroad for higher degrees. But with the same investment, the university can initiate PhD programmes, where the supervisors and teachers can be brought from abroad."

At the discussion, DU Sociology Professor Samina Luthfa said Ducsu election is the only way to protect the rights of students on the campus, and it should be incorporated into the academic calendar.

"You [students] have broader responsibilities now. You need to fight for your rights and fight against repression. Bullying and harassment is also a form of repression… You need to stand against such activities," she said.

Cultural activities across the campus can create a democratic environment, she said. She suggested increasing the authority of departments and the academic council, while curtailing the vice chancellor's authority and reducing the government's intervention.

Two DU students, Spandan Tahsan and Sakir Ifaz, presented the keynote paper in the discussion, organised by Siren -- a student-run quarterly magazine on campus.

They proposed turning DU completely residential and autonomous, holding Ducsu elections every year, and ensuring a democratic environment on the campus.