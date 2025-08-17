July national charter: Implementation timeline missing from final draft

Consensus commission sends copies to parties

The National Consensus Commission yesterday sent the final draft of the July National Charter to political parties, without specifying a deadline for implementing the proposed reforms, a shift from its earlier stance.

In the initial draft issued on July 28, the commission had called on parties to commit to completing all reforms within two years of assuming office after the next general election.

However, it now says the recommendations deemed "immediately implementable" should be carried out by the interim government and relevant authorities without delay, using appropriate and effective measures, before the polls.

It did not, however, specify which reforms are considered immediately implementable.

Prof Ali Riaz, vice-president of the consensus commission, confirmed to The Daily Star that the commission had sent the integrated final draft to the parties, adding that they had been asked to send their feedback on language and wording by August 20.

"The content will remain unchanged," he added.

About the charter having no specific deadline for the parties, he said the two-year deadline was mentioned in the preliminary draft to initiate discussions. "It wasn't anything concrete."

Asked why the draft does not specify the immediately implementable recommendations, he said the interim government will identify those and act accordingly.

A member of the commission, preferring anonymity, also said the timeline was initially mentioned to initiate discussions on implementation. "We are now discussing the legal bindings of the charter. Once that's established, we expect a timeline will naturally emerge."

The draft outlines 84 issues on which political parties reached consensus during two rounds of discussions between March 20 and July 31. It also includes notes of dissent -- most from the BNP and some from other parties.

On whether political parties would be bound to take the notes of dissent into consideration, Prof Ali Riaz said, "Discussions with legal experts are underway…. The parties would be obliged to follow the interpretations given by the experts."

Giving priority to the July uprising aspirations, the commission sought pledges on eight broad commitments.

The charter pledged full implementation of its provisions as a reflection of the sacrifices and aspirations of the July-August 2024 movement, describing it as the framework of a new political settlement adopted through consensus.

The commission urged political parties to incorporate all provisions of the charter and its decisions into the constitution. If there is any conflict between the charter and existing laws or the constitution, the charter will take precedence.

It vested the authority to interpret any provision or recommendation of the charter in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, while declaring every provision constitutionally and legally binding, beyond judicial challenge to its legitimacy or necessity.

The charter said the people's uninterrupted struggle for democracy, human rights, and the rule of law -- particularly the historic significance of the 2024 uprising -- would receive constitutional and state recognition.

Parties are urged to pledge justice for the killings during the July uprising, state honours for the martyrs and assistance for their families, and rehabilitation of the injured.

In the preliminary draft, the commission asked parties to pledge to recognise and "enshrine the historical importance of the 2024 anti-discrimination democratic movement and popular uprising in the constitution with due prominence."

That version, however, made no mention of constitutional and state recognition for the broader democratic struggle or of ensuring justice for the killings.

The final draft, in its pledges for the parties, said that although no constitution was in force between March 26, 1971, and November 4, 1972, all activities during that period were later incorporated into the 1972 constitution -- paying tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War and granting those activities legal and constitutional legitimacy.

It also said that, in the aftermath of the December 6, 1990 mass uprising, the resignation of the chief justice, his assumption of the vice presidency, temporary presidency, and eventual return to the judiciary had no legal framework.

"Yet those actions were legitimised on the basis of political commitments, and the subsequent parliament endorsed them as the people's will, strengthening both constitutional convention and democracy," it added.

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, said his party needs to consider whether they will sign the charter or not.

"Looking at the proposal sent by the commission, it seems they have submitted not a proposal of consensus, but a proposal of a particular group. What was written in the introduction was not discussed with us. We, along with some other parties, have notes of dissent on the proposed fundamental principles of the state and some other issues, so it cannot be called a consensus."

Speaking about the absence of a timeframe, he said it seems the current government wants to implement the proposals within its term, which appears "quite impossible and unrealistic".

Raved Rasin, senior joint convener of the National Citizen Party, said they are disappointed as the draft does not mention a timeframe; which proposals are immediately implementable; how they will be implemented; the fate of issues over which parties submitted notes of dissent; or those on which no consensus was reached.

"We will write to the commission about this," he said, expressing hope that it will take their concerns into consideration.

Both BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed and Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, who represented their respective parties during the consensus talks with the commission, could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.