Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Sep 18, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

July mass movement: Shaheed Smriti Foundation launched

Gets Tk 100cr donation from chief adviser’s welfare fund
July Shaheed Smriti Foundation launched with Tk 100 crore
Photo: UNB

A foundation named "July Shaheed Smriti Foundation" was formally launched yesterday with Tk 100 crore in donations received from the Chief Adviser's relief and welfare fund.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus handed over a cheque of Tk 100 crore to the "July Shaheed Smriti Foundation" at a ceremony held at the State guesthouse Jamuna.

Adviser to Information and Broadcasting Ministry Nahid Islam made the announcement at a media briefing at Foreign Service Academy.

Shaheed Mir Mugdho's twin brother Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho and Adviser Asif Mahmud were also present.

They urged the people from all walks of life and those living abroad to come forward and donate for the foundation.

Nahid said they will arrange one-time allocations and monthly allowances from these funds so that emergency financial needs and treatment costs are met.

Activities like providing emergency financial support to the injured people, archiving and documentation works honouring the memories of martyrs, long-term rehabilitation, mental health and counselling and global advocacy and awareness programmes will be implemented with support from the foundation.

Responding to a question, Nahid said there are 20,000-plus injured while the number of martyrs is around 800.

The foundation was formed with Yunus as its president and Snigdho as secretary.

Besides, a seven-member executive council was formed for this foundation.

 

