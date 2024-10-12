July Mass Killings: Once trials begin, all doubts will be resolved

Says Asif Nazrul

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul yesterday said the prosecution team has gathered substantial evidence of the brutal killings that took place in July and August amid the student-led mass uprising.

He said this while talking to journalists after attending an event at the Sree Sree Mahaprabhu's Akhra Durga Puja Mandap in Sirajganj municipal town in the afternoon.

"Once the trials begin, all doubts and questions will be resolved," he added.

"The International Crimes Tribunal will be formed within a week. However, its work has already begun. Our prosecution team was formed almost a month ago, and the investigation team was set up two weeks ago," Nazrul said.

He said, "In this country, none of us are minorities, and none of us are majorities. We are all citizens of Bangladesh. All of us will enjoy equal dignity and equal rights. We will respect each other's religion. We will all live in peace."