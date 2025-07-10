July killings strategic, state-orchestrated

Says rights body Sapran

All the security forces in the country used lethal weapons to kill people during the July uprising, said rights-based think tank Shokol Praner Nirapotta (Sapran) yesterday.

In a position paper titled "They Aimed at Our Heads: Anatomy of Targeted Headshots and State-sponsored Violence in Bangladesh's 2024 Mass Uprising", Sapran said the killings were not accidental or collateral damage but were systematic, strategic, and state-orchestrated.

The paper was presented at a seminar held at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in the capital.

According to the report, most of the headshots were carried out by the Bangladesh Police, followed by the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab).

The paper said these killings were a calculated form of authoritarian repression, designed to silence dissent, terrorise the public, and enforce political control through fear and intimidation.

Analysing 54 documented headshot cases, the organisation said they could not separate the cases between Bangladesh Police and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), but these two forces were involved in 31 incidents. Rab was found responsible for three cases, and the army was linked to one case.

In some 11 cases, the perpetrators could not be definitively identified. However, eight of those were found to be carried out by armed Awami League activists, according to Sapran.

The organisation found that 33 of the 54 headshot victims were active participants in the July uprising. Sixteen were identified as bystanders or onlookers, while the roles of five victims could not be confirmed due to a lack of verifiable information.

Unarmed protesters and civilians were often shot point-blank, suggesting a clear intent to kill, said Zeba Sajida Saraf, a researcher at Sapran.

She said the conclusions were drawn based on forensic evidence, verified cases, and international human rights reports, and aimed to highlight a pattern of state violence.

"The shots were deliberately aimed at the heads of civilians, often at close range and without provocation. These killings were not incidental, but part of an intentional strategy by security forces to terrorise the population, even within residential areas," the paper stated.

Bokhtiar Ahmed, a professor at the Department of Social Science and Humanities at Independent University Bangladesh, said, "The state itself became a murderer over the past 15–16 years gradually."

He noted that extrajudicial killings have been normalised under the authoritarian government by putting different tags on the victims, with many accepting the violence when it targeted criminals or opposition activists.

Rezwana Karim Snigdha, associate professor of anthropology at Jahangirnagar University, said the head is a symbol of dignity, and headshots are intended to destroy both the dignity and ideology of protest.

"Every killing sent a message that the protesters meant nothing to the government," she said.

Zina Tasreen, a senior journalist at The Daily Star, said there is no doubt that police used disproportionate force during the movement, but not all shootings could have been carried out by them. "Other state organs must have been involved, and it should not be glossed over."

At the event, Solaiman Topu, brother of Atiqur Rahman, who was martyred during the uprising, and Sirajul Islam, brother of martyr Sajidur Rahman Omor, shared their heartbreaking experiences of finding out about the death of their loved ones during the uprising.