July Killings: ICT sends ex-addl SP Shahidul to jail

The International Crimes Tribunal yesterday sent former additional superintendent of police (Savar Circle) Shahidul Islam to jail for crimes against humanity over the July-August massacre.

The three-judge panel of the ICT led by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the order as police produced him before the court and the prosecution pleaded to show him arrested.

Shahidul is the second to be sent to jail in such a case.

Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam made the plea before the court, while prosecutors Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim, BM Sultan Mahmud, and Abdullah Al Noman were present.

After the hearing, Tajul told reporters that the court had issued arrest warrants for 17 police officers on October 27.

"A student named Asadul Yamin, who was shot and unconscious, was brutally thrown from an Armored Personnel Carrier. Additionally, there were incidents in Savar involving the deaths of more than a 100, or nearly 200 people, and many others were shot. He [Shahidul] was the officer in charge at that time."

Shahidul was arrested in Teknaf on Wednesday.