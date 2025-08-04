July killings: Court orders exhumation of 114 bodies for identification

A Dhaka court today ordered the authorities concerned to exhume 114 bodies of individuals killed during the July uprising in order to identify them.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after Mahidul Islam, a sub-inspector of Mohammadpur Police Station, submitted an application.

According to the application, during the anti-discrimination movement last year, 114 martyrs were buried as unrecognised individuals in the Rayerbazar cemetery in Mohammadpur.

"For the purpose of taking legal action in the future and identifying the bodies, it is necessary to exhume those through proper legal procedures, conduct post-mortem and collect DNA samples to confirm their identities," the application said.

"Upon completion of legal proceedings and confirmation of identity through DNA profiling, it is also required to hand over the bodies to their respective families," it added.