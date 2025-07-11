July injured to get free flats

Govt to build 1,560 flats at Tk 1,400cr

Flats to be built in Mirpur 9 by 2029

Each flat will be 1,270 sq ft

NHA to implement project

The Ministry of Housing and Public Works has taken up a project to provide free flats in Dhaka to those who were seriously injured during the July uprising.

A total of 1,560 flats will be constructed at an estimated cost of around Tk 1,400 crore, funded by the government, said Syed Md Nurul Basir, chairman of the National Housing Authority (NHA).

"Many people became disabled or lost their ability to work during the July movement. The government will provide them with flats," he said.

The flats will be built on government land in Mirpur Section 9, and the project will be implemented by the NHA. The authority has already prepared the designs.

Each flat will be 1,270 square feet and include two bedrooms, a drawing room, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, and three toilets, the NHA chairman told The Daily Star yesterday.

Earlier, the ministry had launched a separate project to provide free flats to the families of those martyred during the July uprising.

That project comprises 804 flats, with a total estimated cost of Tk 762 crore. Each flat will be 1,355 square feet and constructed on government land in Mirpur Section 14.

Chairman Basir said infrastructure development is currently the priority, and building construction is expected to take around four years.

He said the project is being treated as a priority and efforts will be made to start and finish it on time.

"If we get approval from Ecnec this month, we will begin the procedure as early as possible. The timeframe of the project is from July 2025 to June 2029," he said.

The final list of recipients will be determined later through consultations between the July Directorate, the NHA, and the ministry. Flats will be allocated based on the severity of injuries, he added.

On July 7, a Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held at the Planning Commission to discuss the project, titled "Construction of 1,560 Residential Flats in Dhaka's Mirpur 9 for Permanent Housing of Families of July Fighters Who Lost Their Ability to Work in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement."

Officials said the project was given the green light at that meeting.

According to a government notice, 493 people have been categorised as "critically injured" (Category A), and 908 as "seriously injured" (Category B) during the July uprising -- totalling 1,401 individuals.