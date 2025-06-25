‘July fighters’ to receive allowance from next month

Says liberation war affairs adviser

The July fighters of the student-people uprising will get an allowance from next month, said Liberation War Affairs Adviser Faruk-e-Azam.

"In addition to the monthly allowance, fighters injured during the July uprising will receive lifelong free treatment at government hospitals," he told the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) in an exclusive interview at the Secretariat on Monday.

He said it took 54 years to prepare the list of genuine freedom fighters of 1971, but the current interim government finalised the list of martyrs and injured victims of the July uprising in just seven to eight months -- a reflection of its sincerity and sense of responsibility.

The adviser said the government is also introducing rehabilitation programmes for injured fighters to help them find employment or start businesses based on their qualifications.

A separate department has been set up under the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs for this purpose, with 20 officials appointed and working under an additional secretary on the 10th floor of the ministry, he said.

"The July fighters are part of the history of democratic Bangladesh, and the people will remember them with utmost respect," said Faruk-e-Azam. "I believe the government and the people will ensure the rightful facilities for these families while upholding the dignity of their sacrifice."

He acknowledged that in some cases, communication with the families of certain martyrs has not been established. "But if any family approaches the department claiming a relative went missing during the uprising, we will sincerely consider the application. We'll explore all avenues, including DNA testing from mass graves, to trace them," he said.

Faruk-e-Azam said officially recognised "July fighters" will receive both one-time and monthly allowances based on specific categories.

He noted that those killed in the uprising have been categorised as "July martyrs". Meanwhile, the injured have been classified as "July fighters" -- divided into categories A, B, and C, based on the severity of their injuries.

Each fighter in Category A will receive a monthly allowance of Tk 20,000; those in Category B will receive Tk 15,000; and those in Category C will receive Tk 10,000.

Among the injured, those who lost their sight or major limbs and can no longer live independently have been included in Category A.

The adviser said there are 493 individuals in this group. Each has already received Tk 2 lakh of a one-time Tk 5 lakh grant. The remaining Tk 3 lakh will be disbursed in July. They will also receive lifelong medical care at government hospitals and, if needed, treatment abroad, subject to medical board approval. They will be entitled to training and rehabilitation facilities. Seven such individuals have already been sent to Turkey, while others were treated in countries like Thailand.

Category B includes 908 individuals with partial impairments (e.g., loss of one eye or leg) who can live with some assistance. Each will receive a Tk 15,000 monthly allowance and a one-time grant of Tk 3 lakh. Tk 1 lakh has been disbursed in the 2024–25 fiscal year; the remaining Tk 2 lakh will be paid next month.

They will also receive training and employment opportunities on a priority basis, said the adviser.

Category C includes 10,642 July fighters, who fully recovered after treatment. Each has already received Tk 1 lakh and will receive a Tk 10,000 monthly allowance starting next month.

All injured fighters will receive identity cards and certificates, alongside rehabilitation support, said Faruk-e-Azam.

Meanwhile, a gazette has recognised 834 individuals as "July martyrs". According to the adviser, their families will receive one-time assistance of Tk 30 lakh. Of this, Tk 10 lakh has already been disbursed via national savings certificates in FY 2024–25, and the remaining Tk 20 lakh will be provided in FY 2025–26 in the same way.

They will also receive a monthly allowance of Tk 20,000, while able-bodied family members will be prioritised in government and semi-government jobs.

Faruk-e-Azam said delays in disbursing payments to 134 martyr families due to inheritance complications will soon be resolved. Errors in the "injured fighters" list are also being reviewed through investigations.

The adviser further announced that the interim government has decided to observe August 5 every year as "July Uprising Day".

"This day will be marked as a future national day with due significance," he said.