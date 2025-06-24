July fighters to get allowance from next month: Faruk-e-Azam

The July fighters of the student-people uprising will get allowance from next month, said Liberation War Affairs Adviser Faruk-e-Azam.

"In addition to the monthly allowance, fighters injured in the July uprising will receive lifelong free treatment at government hospitals," he said in an exclusive interview with the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) at the Secretariat on Monday.

Faruk-e-Azam said it took 54 years to prepare a list of the genuine freedom fighters of 1971.

"But we (the current interim government) prepared the final list of martyrs and injured victims of the July uprising in just seven to eight months—a reflection of our sincerity and sense of responsibility," he said.

He also said the government is taking programmes to rehabilitate the injured victims so that they can get jobs or do business based on their own qualifications in the future.

The liberation war affairs adviser said a separate department has already been set up for the rehabilitation of the July fighters while 20 officers have been appointed to this department housed on the 10th floor of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

He said the department, led by an additional secretary, has been working round-the-clock on the issues related to the interests of the July fighters.

Faruk-e-Azam said the July fighters are the part of the history of democratic Bangladesh and the country's people will remember them with utmost respect forever.

"I do believe that the government and the people of this country will ensure the rightful facilities for these families while upholding the dignity of their sacrifice," he said.

The adviser acknowledged that in some cases, communication may not have been established between the government and the families of certain martyrs.

"But even after all these days since the mass uprising, if anyone approaches the department and claims that a relative went missing during the July mass uprising, the government will sincerely consider the application from the family concerned. We will explore all avenues, including collecting DNA samples from mass graves, to trace them, as the government's commitment in this regard is unwavering," he added.

Faruk-e-Azam said that officially recognised 'July fighters' would receive both one-off and monthly allowances based on specific categories.

He noted that those who were killed during the uprising have been categorised as 'July martyrs', while those who were injured have been classified as 'July fighters', further divided into categories 'A', 'B', and 'C' based on the severity of their injuries.

In Category 'A', each fighter will receive a monthly allowance of Tk 20,000; those in Category 'B' will receive Tk 15,000; and those in Category 'C', Tk 10,000.

He also said certificates and identity cards are being distributed to eligible individuals accordingly.

A gazette notification has been issued listing 834 individuals as 'July martyrs'. According to the adviser, each martyr's family will receive one-time assistance of Tk 30 lakh. Of this, Tk 10 lakh has already been provided through national savings certificates in the 2024–25 fiscal year, while the remaining Tk 20 lakh will be disbursed in July of the 2025–26 fiscal year, also through national savings certificates.

Additionally, each martyr's family will receive a monthly allowance of Tk 20,000. Able-bodied family members of the deceased will be given priority in government and semi-government employment.

Among the injured fighters, those unable to live independently even after receiving medical treatment—such as those who have lost their sight or suffered major limb loss—have been included in Category 'A'.

"There are 493 individuals in this group. Each has already received Tk 2 lakh of a one-time Tk 5 lakh grant. The remaining Tk 3 lakh will be distributed in July. They will also receive lifelong medical care in government hospitals and, if necessary, treatment abroad upon recommendation from a relevant medical board. They will be entitled to training, rehabilitation facilities, and identity cards. Seven severely injured individuals have already been sent to Turkey, and others have received treatment in countries including Thailand," he said.

Faruk-e-Azam further informed that 908 fighters are listed in Category 'B'. These include individuals who have suffered injuries such as the loss of one eye or one leg but are still able to live with partial assistance.

"Each of them will receive Tk 3 lakh as one-time support. Tk 1 lakh has already been disbursed via bank cheques in the 2024–25 fiscal year. The remaining Tk 2 lakh will be paid next month," he said, adding that they will also receive Tk 15,000 monthly allowances and be given training, identity cards, and employment opportunities on a priority basis.

Fighters who have recovered fully after receiving treatment have been placed in Category 'C'. This category includes 10,642 individuals, each of whom has already received Tk 1 lakh as one-time support. They will begin receiving monthly allowances of Tk 10,000 from next month, along with rehabilitation support and identity cards.

The adviser also announced that the interim government has decided to observe 5 August every year as 'July Uprising Day' to commemorate the events of the uprising.

"This day will be observed with due significance as a future national day," he said.

He acknowledged delays in disbursing payments to 134 out of the 834 martyr families due to inheritance-related complications, which he said would be resolved soon. Errors found in the list of injured fighters are also being addressed through ongoing investigations.