July Charter: Parties sharply split over implementation

Major political parties expressed divergent views on the implementation timeline of the July Charter and its precedence over the constitution and existing laws.

Giving the July charter precedence over the constitution would set a "negative" precedent, the BNP said in its official feedback on the final draft prepared by the National Consensus Commission.

The party also opposes any provision that legal challenges regarding this charter cannot be brought before the court.

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said the bid to make the July charter supersede the constitution is "illogical and unacceptable".

"Can a consensus document be treated as a 'supra-constitutional instrument' -- one that stands above the Constitution itself?"

If it is declared that all provisions of this document will take precedence over the Constitution, it would set a negative precedent for the future.

"Creating such a precedent for the entire nation would not be appropriate," he added.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami supported the commission's proposal that the charter will take precedence in case of conflict between the charter and the existing laws or the constitution.

"Because the July Charter contains all the aspirations and expectations of the nation and the people," Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, assistant secretary general of Jamaat, told The Daily Star.

Many big changes were incorporated in the July charter in comparison to the constitution.

"That's why the July charter must be given preference over the constitution," he said.

"Since the method by which all provisions, principles, and decisions of this charter would be incorporated into the constitution has not been specified, we do not agree with this clause," said Javed Rasin, joint convenor of the National Citizen Party.

All provisions, principles, and decisions of this Charter must be incorporated into the Constitution through a constituent assembly election, the party proposed.

"All recommendations should be implemented before the election and formalised through a constituent assembly," he said, adding that there should be a provision in the new constitution that bars any amendment conflicting with the July charter.

The new constitution should function as the guiding principle for resolving all categories of national issues, he said.

The Communist Party of Bangladesh, Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist) and the 12-Party Alliance all opposed the Commission's proposal to grant the July Charter precedence over the Constitution and existing laws.

CPB in its feedback said they had proposed excluding the four principles enshrined in the Constitution from the discussion as consensus on the issues was not possible.

"For this reason, we decisively boycotted the meeting. Yet, without consulting us, there has been an implicit attempt to secure our consent to alter those fundamental principles. This is entirely unacceptable," it said.

Mojibur Rahman Monju, chairman of AB Party, said they proposed for the third round of meetings of the National Consensus Commission on the issue of giving constitutional status and legal basis to the July Charter.

"The implementation process of the July Charter must begin immediately, because we demand that the upcoming 13th National Assembly elections be held based on the July Charter," he said.

Regarding the implementation timeline of the July charter, Salahuddin said that the election schedule will be announced in mid-December. Until then, the few months available are sufficient for drafting laws and regulations.

"All ordinances can be issued within one or one and a half months, and executive orders can be implemented. It would be better not to include the phrase "before the national parliamentary election" in the charter."

But issues related to constitution changes should be implemented through the next national parliament, he said.

Jamaat and NCP said they prefer full implementation of the charter before the next general polls.

Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission, said they will soon sit with experts to discuss the process of making the charter legally binding and explore ways for its implementation.

"We will also hold discussions with political parties," he added.

Meanwhile, NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain yesterday said that without providing and implementing a legal basis, the 'July Charter' will fail to contain people's aspiration for freedom.

If the Consensus Commission does not announce a new constitutional proposal through a constituent assembly election to incorporate the July Charter into the constitution, then it is a failure.

"There is no meaning on the part of the NCP in signing the failed charter," he said.

Jamaat's Zubair said that all proposals can be implemented before the election.

"In another point, we have clearly said that a Presidential proclamation or a referendum is a must to give the July Charter a legal framework. In the last point, we have told the Consensus Commission that the 13th parliamentary polls must be held in light of the July Charter."

Apart from this proposal, Jamaat has submitted a separate note to the Consensus Commission in which the party demanded to hold the election under the proportional representative system, saying that a large number of people have support for PR system.

"We have mentioned to the Consensus Commission that the PR system is one of the ways to thwart fascism and autocracy. Besides, everyone's opinion is also reflected through the PR system," Zubair added.